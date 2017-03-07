Related Program: 
Imagine Duluth 2035 - Round 2

By 1 hour ago

Duluth's Comprehensive Land Use Plan was adopted in 2006 by the City of Duluth to put forth future considerations for land development. Last year, city planners sought to update the 10-year old plan and held a series of public meetings to gain input from citizens about how to modify the Plan.

This week, a second round of meetings - four of them - are being held around the city by city planners as part of the ongoing Imagine Duluth 2035 campaign. They seek to gather further input from Duluthians on the topics of Economic Development, Housing, Transportation, and Open Space. We speak with Kate van Daele, one of the Duluth City Planners, about the revision process including the addition of two new principles to the original list of twelve, concerning health and fairness.

