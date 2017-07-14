Related Program: 
Northland Morning

"I'm a true believer in interdisciplinarity"

By 16 minutes ago

Credit Nathan Ratner

Nathan Ratner has always been a bit of an overachiever.

Not only did the med student help start Journey To Wellness in Indian Country here at KUMD, now he's one of 16 medical students (and the only one from North America!) invited to travel to Helsinki next month.

The 2017 Elsevier Hacks Hackathon will bring together programmers, coders and designers along with medical students to see if they can find solutions to some challenges in medical education.

So Ratner doesn't just want to be a better doctor - he wants to help find better ways of educating them.

Northland Morning Interviews
Journey to Wellness in Indian Country
Nathan Ratner
Center for American Indian and Minority Health

