"Ignorance is perhaps my biggest asset; it will force me to ask the questions"

By 2 minutes ago

Design Sketch - Fences (August Wilson, 1985)
Credit Jay McAnally/Flickr

Part artistic endeavor, part social experiment, part intercultural icebreaker ... Lake Superior Community Theatre announces plans to produce Fences, August Wilson's  Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning play about the black cultural experience in America.

Director Paul Deaner on why "somebody has to start the ball rolling somewhere here," informational drop-in sessions rather than auditions, how he expects to learn and be taught along the way by his cast and his hopes to begin discussions about getting more shows by and for people of color here in the Northland.

More information about the production and the drop-in sessions is available here.

