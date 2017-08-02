"If it fits on a bumper sticker, it's probably too simple"

When US and Canadian governments and industry, academic and nongovernmental stakeholders gathered earlier this summer for the Great Lakes Crude Move Oil Transportation Symposium, they didn't shy away from any of the hard questions.

But the more you know about the needs for and complexities of moving crude oil from one place to another, the harder the questions become. There are tradeoffs, social and environmental impacts and more involved in the conversation ... and Minnesota Sea Grant's Dale Bergeron, who moderated the panel, says making well-informed choices takes a lot of consideration - of a lot of different factors.