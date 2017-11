Minneapolis band Hot Date joined Marv in the Mix on the Local on November 29, 2017 in advance of their show at Duluth's Red Herring. They shared some tunes and talked about how they came to be. Then Kat Fox, whose band Honeydick was also on the Red Herring bill, hopped on the mic to talk fidget spinners, velour track suits, and strip club breakfasts.

Hot Date on the Local