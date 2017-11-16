Hate and hate groups: the view from the inside

Christian Piccolini wants you to know he didn't come from a broken home.

Nonetheless, he describes himself as a lonely 14 year old when a man approached him in an alley and his life changed.

Within two years, Piccolini was a leader of a white nationalist group, where he stayed until he was 22.

Piccolini made a stop in Duluth last week before he headed to Denver to take part in a TED conference.

But he took some time to talk to us about what's different - and the same - about hate groups and the only thing he knows that will stop them.

Christian Piccolini is the founder of a peace advocacy group called Life After Hate.