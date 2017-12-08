Growing up with - and in - "The Nutcracker"

Credit ©Minnesota BalletEdit | Remove

Robert Gardener started his life in dance as a mouse.

A mouse in the perennial holiday favorite The Nutcracker, that is.

Credit ©Minnesota BalletEdit | Remove





Then, as so many dancers do, he moved up in the ranks of the cast as he gained experience and skill.

Credit ©Minnesota BalletEdit | Remove

After 25 years in Duluth, over 30 years of dancing Tchaikovsky's lush score and three different productions of Allen Field's choreography, Gardner is the artistic director and ballet master of the Minnesota Ballet.

So where does the man at the pinnacle of the company go for inspiration and ideas?

You guessed it: the mice.

Credit ©Minnesota BalletEdit | Remove































Audio File

Edit | Remove



















