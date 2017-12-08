Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Growing up with - and in - "The Nutcracker"

By Dec 8, 2017

Credit ©Minnesota BalletEdit | Remove

  Robert Gardener started his life in dance as a mouse.

  A mouse in the perennial holiday favorite The Nutcracker, that is.

Credit ©Minnesota BalletEdit | Remove


  Then, as so many dancers do, he moved up in the ranks of the cast as he gained experience and skill.

Credit ©Minnesota BalletEdit | Remove

  After 25 years in Duluth, over 30 years of dancing Tchaikovsky's lush score and three different productions of Allen Field's choreography, Gardner is the artistic director and ballet master of the Minnesota Ballet.

So where does the man at the pinnacle of the company go for inspiration and ideas?

  You guessed it: the mice.

Credit ©Minnesota BalletEdit | Remove









Audio File
Edit | Remove






Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
Robert Gardner
Minnesota Ballet
Nutcracker