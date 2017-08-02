Grow your own ... tires?

Can you make car tires from trees and grass?

University of Minnesota researchers can. They've discovered a new way to make isoprene (a key molecule in car tires) which means the tires made from biomass would be identical to the tires we're using now - the ones made primarily from fossil fuels.

The conversation is moving forward now on two fronts. Economic analysis is looking into how to get the tires into production at a competitive price.

But at the same time, a variety of disciplines across the University are looking into sustainable processes and the big picture: what kinds of implications could renewable tires have?

