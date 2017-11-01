Related Program: 
Green Visions: wild rice, water quality - "industry does not want a standard"

By 1 hour ago

Credit Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians/Flickr

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is proposing a change to the sulfate water quality standard in Minnesota waters, one designed to protect wild rice from sulfate pollution.

Dismissing the proposed new standards as "really all political," the Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness are encouraging people to attend a videoconference tomorrow before the public comment period on the new standards closes November 22.

More information about the videoconference in Duluth is here.

Confused about the difference between sulfide and sulfates?  There is more information here.

