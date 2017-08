It's not so much "who's afraid of the big, bad wolf" as it is who the big, bad wolf is afraid of.

Whether is was a bee sting or some other cub-hood trauma, Boltz, part of the International Wolf Center's ambassador pack, is afraid of flying insets.

Really afraid.

So while the staff at the Center may grin and roll their eyes a bit, they're taking it seriously. Because among wolves, there are serious consequences for pack members who don't "act normal."