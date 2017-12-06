Green Visions: two words that could save your life By Lisa Johnson • 27 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit apalca/Flickr Tackle box? Check. Ice auger? Check. Life jacket? Huh? Your best chance of surviving an accident on the ice of a frozen lake or river this winter can be summed up on two words: life jacket. Listen Listening... / 9:49 More information on ice safety can be found here. Tags: Green Visionsthin iceMinnesota DNRlife jacketTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Green Visions: Here's a lump of coal you would love to find in your stocking By Lisa Johnson • Nov 22, 2017 ©NRRI Not much about coal is simple anymore. Whether it's being criticized as a dirty fuel or defended as part of a mining lifestyle, coal even played a part in the last presidential election. So because of - or perhaps in spite of - the controversy about coal, NRRI's latest biofuelis coming along at just the right time. Green Visions: UMD snaps up 10% of the new community solar garden By Lisa Johnson • Nov 15, 2017 Nick Blackmer/Flickr It might have been the first solar garden opening held in the snow, but we're tough up here.