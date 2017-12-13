Green Visions: sustainable community

By 5 minutes ago

Duluth Folk School
Credit ©Bryan French

 “And the Grinch, with his Grinch-feet ice cold in the snow, stood puzzling and puzzling, how could it be so? It came without ribbons. It came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags. And he puzzled and puzzled 'till his puzzler was sore. Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before. What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”
― Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
 

The Duluth Folk School not only teaches people how to make things they perhaps didn't know they could make ... it helps give the gift of a sustainable community to the people who teach and learn there.

And if you think those things sound like nice gifts, there's even a workshop to help you wrap them nicely.

If you have ideas for classes you'd like to teach - or take - you can contact Bryan French here

Tags: 
Green Visions
Duluth Folk School
Bryan French
sustainable community

Related Content

Want to learn how to do things? The Duluth Folk School is the place

By Aug 16, 2017
©Bryan French. Used with permission.

Funny they didn't offer a series of classes on "how to rehab old water-damaged buildings."

But there are plenty of treats in store for visitors to 1917 W Superior Street.

The new home of the Duluth Folk School will not only offer classroom space, in an effort to diversify and make the venture sustainable, they'll be renting out studio space (each with a skylight), offering a marketplace with locally handcrafted goods from instructors and tenants, and debuting The Dovetail Cafe.

Duluth Folk School: a new option for people trapped in their "real lives"

By Apr 13, 2016
courtesy Duluth Folk School

Ah, the folk school.

A place to make and do things with your hands, learn traditional crafts and skills and, if you're lucky, take a break from your real life for a few days and emerge refreshed - and cleverer than you were when you started.

Green Visions: Here's a lump of coal you would love to find in your stocking

By Nov 22, 2017
©NRRI

Not much about coal is simple anymore.

Whether it's being criticized as a dirty fuel or defended as part of a mining lifestyle, coal even played a part in the last presidential election.

So because of - or perhaps in spite of - the controversy about coal, NRRI's latest biofuelis coming along at just the right time.

Green Visions: two words that could save your life

By Dec 6, 2017
apalca/Flickr

Tackle box? Check.  Ice auger? Check.  Life jacket?

Huh?

Your best chance of surviving an accident on the ice of a frozen lake or river this winter can be summed up on two words: life jacket.