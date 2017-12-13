Green Visions: sustainable community

“And the Grinch, with his Grinch-feet ice cold in the snow, stood puzzling and puzzling, how could it be so? It came without ribbons. It came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags. And he puzzled and puzzled 'till his puzzler was sore. Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before. What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”

― Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!



The Duluth Folk School not only teaches people how to make things they perhaps didn't know they could make ... it helps give the gift of a sustainable community to the people who teach and learn there.

And if you think those things sound like nice gifts, there's even a workshop to help you wrap them nicely.

If you have ideas for classes you'd like to teach - or take - you can contact Bryan French here.