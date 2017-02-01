Green Visions: on renewal, art therapy and canoeing with (almost) strangers

Chelsea Froemke, Steph Branchaud, Tessa Larson, and Whitney Vogel shared something special: years of guiding canoe trips at the Wilderness Canoe Base in the Boundary Waters.

So when the four found themselves needing some much needed personal renewal -- and discovered Wilderness needed some help, too -- they embarked on a 66 day canoe trip of over 12oo miles, from Seagull Lake to Hudson Bay.

Oh, and they'd never been all together before.

Learn more about their journey on their Journey 4 Renewal Facebook page and on their website.