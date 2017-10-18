Green Visions: Poplar Wetland Basin

Andrea Krause, a water resource specialist, joins us today to discuss the latest project for Superior, the Poplar Wetland Basin.

It is strategically placed in the middle of downtown to act as a natural water filter. The plan is for the wetland to use natures power to clean storm water before it hits Lake Superior.

In addition to the water, there will be a walking path for a place to come and relax. Animals have already took a liking to the new area, especially dragonflies.

The wetland is three acres in size, but some ideas could be scaled down for personal use in your own space. You can also help out by signing up to "adopt a storm drain" to clean and help keep Lake Superior clean.