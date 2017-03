Of the estimated 20 to 30 million bison that once roamed the great plains, only 500,000 are left.

And less than 5% of those are pure wild bison, free of cattle genetics due to efforts at crossbreeding in the past.

But eleven of those bison with no evidence of cattle genetics have been reintroduced to Mineopa State Park in southwestern Minnesota, and that has a lot of people pretty excited about the prospect of new partnerships ... and new herds throughout the state.