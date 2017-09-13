Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Green Visions: Incorporating Sustainability into Classroom Themes

By 3 minutes ago

We speak with Dr. Liz Hill, a UMD Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, about the Sustainability Education Summit happening this Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UMD Library 4th Floor Rotunda, presented by University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment.  The first in a two-part series, this event offers faculty and staff an opportunity to share best practices in teaching and innovation in sustainability — both on campus and in communities. The half-day gathering will feature a provocative, multi-campus discussion on sustainability across the curriculum, with fresh ideas and new ways to reach students.

Tags: 
Sustainability
Sustainability Week
Green Visions
Liz Hill
Institute on the Environment
Sustainability Education Summit

Related Content

Green Visions: UMD sustainability efforts student-powered

By Oct 12, 2016
Lisa Johnson

No one's figured out how to literally plug in students and run lights and power from their boundless energy ... but UMD is coming close.

In addition to all new and renovated buildings being LEED-certified  (like Cina Hall, seen here), Sustainability Month at UMD is designed to educate students and the community about the work and research being done on campus.

But the students already get it.  In fact, many of the new initiatives in their early stages are led by students.

Sustainability Week: Extending the Growing Season in the Northland

By Sep 4, 2017

As part of our Sustainability Week series on Northland Morning, we speak with Randy Hanson, PhD, the Co-Director of the Program in Environment and Sustainability at UMD about goings on at the UMD Land Lab, including their recently built "high tunnel" greenhouse, ongoing research in hydroponics, and the upcoming Farm Fest 2017 on September 17 at the UMD Sustainable Agriculture Project (SAP) Farm.

Sustainability Week: Human Resilience and Sustainability

By Sep 6, 2017
Leeann Cafferata [via Flickr]

As part of our Sustainability Week series on Northland Morning, we speak with Jodi Slick, the founder and CEO of Ecolibrium3, about what it means to have a sustainable community, by improving social connectivity and creating local zoning plans that promote sustaining our regional ecosystem. 

Green Visions: Community Solar Gardens

By Sep 6, 2017
© Minnesota Power

Our guest today is Paul Helstrom, the Renewable Program Lead at MN Power, whose job is to create a more user friendly renewable energy program for MN Power and our community.  He joins us to share more about their community solar program.

Green Visions: New Lake Superior Estuarium

By Aug 30, 2017
River with islands in the middle and a town on the far side
Wisconsin Coastal Management Program

There's something called the Lake Superior Estuarium opening on Barker's Island. What's an estuarium, you ask? Deanna Erickson, Education Coordinator of the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve, joined Lisa Johnson to answer that question and tell us more. 