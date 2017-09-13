Green Visions: Incorporating Sustainability into Classroom Themes

We speak with Dr. Liz Hill, a UMD Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, about the Sustainability Education Summit happening this Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UMD Library 4th Floor Rotunda, presented by University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment. The first in a two-part series, this event offers faculty and staff an opportunity to share best practices in teaching and innovation in sustainability — both on campus and in communities. The half-day gathering will feature a provocative, multi-campus discussion on sustainability across the curriculum, with fresh ideas and new ways to reach students.