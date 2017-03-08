Green Visions - Ice Is Nice...Until It Isn't

With the abnormally warm temperatures in the region over the last couple months, ice safety is a paramount concern, as ice is much thinner than usual for this time of year.

We have a conversation with Lisa Dugan, a recreation safety outreach coordinator for the Minnesota DNR, about staying safe on the ice, including tips on how to gauge thickness, when to remove ice fishing shelters, and resources for official information on which lakes and rivers in your area are safe for vehicle or foot traffic.