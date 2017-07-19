Green Visions: Get to know the Barrens

Friends of the Bird Sanctuary (FOTBS) of the Douglas County Wildlife Area in Gordon, Wisconsin invites members and the community to Barrens Fest 2017, a celebration of the globally significant landscape of Northwest Wisconsin. The event is this afternoon (Wednesday July 19) from 3 pm to 6:30 pm at the Clubhouse of the Douglas County Wildlife Area, located between Solon Springs and Gordon, Wisconsin. The festival is free and open to the public. A picnic supper will be hosted by FOTBS at 6:00 p.m.

A keynote speech will be presented by naturalist and writer Emily Stone about her observations and insight to the value of natural connections in our communities and for our quality of life. In addition, DNR Wildlife Managers will be on hand to discuss how the barrens of the Northwest Sands Eco-region are managed and linked together – including Crex Meadows Wildlife Area, Namekagon Barrens, Motts Ravine, Barnes Barrens and Moquah Barrens in Bayfield County. Natural Resource Scientist, Nathan Holoubek, DNR, will present on the history of fire on the barrens landscapes, offering tips on how to read the fire scars of fires past.