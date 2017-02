No PowerPoints.

There aren't many rules to the River Talks, a series of informal science cafe-type evening talks about the St. Louis River, but that's one of them.

Wisconsin Sea Grant's Marie Zhuikov organizes the series. She wants people to sit and talk with the presenters and ask questions.

For example, who would have thought fresh water in the Duluth harbor could corrode steel the same way salt water does ... and what do you do when steel infrastructure starts developing big holes?