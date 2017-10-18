Green Visions: downtown wetland expected to become "poplar" with residents

Green space is a term you hear bandied about when someone is talking about reintroducing elements of nature into an environment.

It's not likely "wetspace" will enter the vernacular any time soon, but Superior residents have much more than a little greenery to enjoy in their downtown: they have the Poplar Wetland Basin, a man-made wetland area that's already getting rave reviews from native plants, birds and animals and is drawing attention from humans as well for its ability to clean storm water run-off before it enters the St. Louis River Estuary and Lake Superior.

Here is more information about the Adopt a Storm Drain Program (Duluth has one too!) and the benefits of native plants for storm water management.