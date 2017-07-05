Green Visions: Cafe Scientifique: coffee, cabernet and conjecture

Here's how (very loosely) the scientific method works:

Ask a question about something you observe.

Do some background research.

Develop an educated guess about why or how things happen.

Test your guess (hypotheses) through experimentation.

Analyze your data and draw a conclusion.

Then either communicate your results or back up and draw a new hypotheses with the new information.

At any rate ... it's more fun in a group - especially when it comes to debating the whys and wherefores and the conclusions.

If you're worried science is dead ... all you need to do is check out Cafe Scientifique at Beaner's Central once a month.