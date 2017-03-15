Green Visions: After 102 years, Ashland Breakwater Light keeps scientific eye on "near shore waters"

There it sits at the end of the breakwater in Chequamegon Bay, much as it has since 1915: the Ashland Breakwater Lighthouse.

But it's more than a tidbit of history or a photo op these days; it's part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, a NOAA weather station and home to monitoring equipment for everything from currents to water quality to time-lapse photography.

You can check out all the data for yourself here. And don't miss some cool time-lapse videos, including one from last week's wind storm here.