UMD Women Studies Professor Beth Bartlett sits down with former Women's Music Show host Sally Larson to talk about her book feminism in the Twin Ports.  Catch the interview on the Women's Music Show, Sunday March 5 at 2pm.

A public reading and discussion of Bartletts book Making Waves: Grassroots Feminism in Duluth and Superior  happens:

Thursday March 9   6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Main Library Green Room at at the Duluth Public Library on Superior Street.

The Women's Music Show: women's voices and women's song is a long running community-hiosted program on 103.3fm KUMD every Sunday 1-5pm.

Library Event info

Making Waves

Duluth Authors
Feminism
Women's History Month
Women

