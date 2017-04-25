Got a song in your heart - and on the screen?

By 2 hours ago

Credit Derek Gavey/Flickr

Evening, on a weeknight in Duluth.

A crowded, dimly lit room.

Inebriated patrons.

Just you ... and the lyrics ... and a microphone.

Oh, and reporter Paige Oswald.

This piece was produced for KUMD by UMD student journalist Paige Oswald.

Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
student producer
Paige Oswald
karaoke
Pizza Luce

Related Content

Student Views: Azrin Awal

By Pavel Arkhipenkov Apr 24, 2017

This week on Student Views host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes APAA (Asian Pacific American association) co-chair, member of MPIRG and social justice activist - Azrin Awal, talking on immigrant identities, Asian awareness week and social justice.


Student Views: Zack Filipovich

By Pavel Arkhipenkov Apr 10, 2017

This week on Student Views host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes UMD graduate and Duluth city councilor Zack Filipovich. Hear about his experiences at UMD, the importance of getting involved, his as work a city councilor and his program of improvement for Duluth.

Student Views airs every other Monday at 8a.m. on Northland Morning.
 

Subscribe to the podcast and check out past episodes on the KUMD program page.

Student Views: Mueez Ahmed

By Mar 14, 2017

KUMD is pleased to share a new, student produced program "Student Views: Life at UMD from a Different Perspective."  You can catch "Student Views" on KUMD every other Monday at 8 am on Northland Morning and you can subscribe to the podcast so you don't  miss a single episode.

This week on Student Views, host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes Mueez Ahmed from the UMD Muslim Student Association.  Check it out!