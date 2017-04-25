Got a song in your heart - and on the screen?

This week on Student Views host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes APAA (Asian Pacific American association) co-chair, member of MPIRG and social justice activist - Azrin Awal, talking on immigrant identities, Asian awareness week and social justice.
This week on Student Views host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes UMD graduate and Duluth city councilor Zack Filipovich. Hear about his experiences at UMD, the importance of getting involved, his as work a city councilor and his program of improvement for Duluth.
KUMD is pleased to share a new, student produced program "Student Views: Life at UMD from a Different Perspective." You can catch "Student Views" on KUMD every other Monday at 8 am on Northland Morning and you can subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss a single episode.
This week on Student Views, host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes Mueez Ahmed from the UMD Muslim Student Association. Check it out!