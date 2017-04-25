Got a song in your heart - and on the screen?

This week on Student Views host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes UMD graduate and Duluth city councilor Zack Filipovich. Hear about his experiences at UMD, the importance of getting involved, his as work a city councilor and his program of improvement for Duluth.

Student Views airs every other Monday at 8a.m. on Northland Morning.



Subscribe to the podcast and check out past episodes on the KUMD program page.