Duluth bicyclists are proud of how bike-friendly the city has become.

So it's no surprise that when the most recent draft of the redesigned Superior Street was scheduled to be unveiled (next Tuesday, June 23), there was concern that the plan didn't include bike lanes.

Shawna MullenEardley of the Healthy Duluth Coalition says they drafted a letter of support asking for a “'Complete Street' design, including parallel parking, comfortable pedestrian spaces, convenient transit stops, and protected bike lanes" and it's getting a lot of, well ... support: