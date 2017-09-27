Forever Home RUNE

Rune

Rune is a calico short haired cat who is one and a half years old. She came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for her new loving home! Rune has lovely yellow eyes and soft fur. She has extra toes on her feet that look like thumbs, and will knead them happily when you talk to her. Start petting her, and she'll lean into your hand to make sure she's getting a thorough chin rub.

She will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.

Sammy

Sammy is an adult male Lab mix. He was rescued off a euthanasia list. He has been friendly and good with staff, but hasn't been introduced yet to other dogs. He is a big boy who just wants a family of his own. He has been vaccinated, vet checked, and neutered.

Lola

Lola is a tan medium American Shelter Dog who is 9 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Lola can be a little shy at first, but with some time to warm up she quickly becomes a friendly and playful pup. This smart girl knows the commands for sit and lie down, and loves chewing on squeaky toys. One look at this pretty girl and you'll fall in love with her soft fur and gentle eyes! She will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.

Elsie

Elsie is a black and white domestic shorthair cat who's matured like a fine wine! Upside down or rightside up, Elsie will capture your heart with her loving and playful ways. She will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.