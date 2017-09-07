Forever Home 9/7/2017

From Contented Critters in Makinen, we have Tux, a 3 year-old male Boxer mix. Tux has been adopted out before and brought back both times through NO fault of his own -- his owners became unable to care for him. He LOVES kids and people, and he listens well. He is neutered, vet checked and vaccinated. He is looking for a forever home.

From Animal Allies in Duluth we have Kita, a grey and white large American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is 4 years and 3 months old. She came to Animal Allies as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for her new loving home. Kita is a warm, loving dog who likes to explore the outdoors. She enjoys being around people and loves being scratched behind her ears. She will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.