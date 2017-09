Daisey is a short-haired calico who is 6 years old. She came to Animal Allies from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Daisey is a gorgeous and sweet lady who is hoping to find a calm home. She loves attention, especially when it involves a nice scratch under the chin or some long, smooth strokes. Daisey is affectionate and would make a great lap cat. She will be spayed, microchipped and vaccinated by the time of adoption.