Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Forever Home 8/3

By 1 minute ago

Gabby | Animal Allies

Gabby is a Muted Calico Domestic Short Hair who is 2 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Gabby likes a peaceful environment and would thrive in a calm and quiet home. Once she gets to know you she loves to give hugs, but she is fearful of strangers, so be patient! 

Lola | Animal Allies

Lola is a tan medium American Shelter Dog who is 9 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Lola can be a little shy at first, but with some time to warm up, she quickly becomes a friendly and playful pup. This smart girl knows the commands for sit and lie down, and loves chewing on squeaky toys.

Mercy | Animal Allies

Mercy is a black and white domestic short hair who is 3 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Once you take a look at this cutie, you will most certainly get lost in her stunning green eyes. She loves playing with lasers and will show you all of the affection in the world once she warms up to you.

Phantom |Contented Critters

Phantom is a male young adult Border Collie mix. He was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is a handsome guy who is so ready to have someone be his family.

Find out more:
Animal Allies
Contented Critters

Tags: 
Forever Home
Pet Adoption
Animal Allies
Contented Critters

Related Content

Forever Home 7/27

By Jul 27, 2017

Phantom | Contented Critters

Phantom is a male young adult Border Collie mix. He was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is a handsome guy who is so ready to have someone be his family.

Gypsy | Animal Allies

Forever Home 7/20

By cvavrina Jul 20, 2017

Oakley | Contented Critters

Oakley is a 7 year old male Lab mix. Oakley was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is affectionate, playful, and listens well. He would make a great addition to any family.

Chevelle | Animal Allies

Forever Home 7/13

By Jul 13, 2017

Archie | Contented Critters

Archie is a young adult male Pointer mix. Archie was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is a very spunky guy who loves to play fetch and is very affectionate when he gets to know you. Throwing the ball for Archie makes him want to know you in a hurry! He has been neutered, vet checked and vaccinated.

Rocko | Animal Allies