Forever Home 8/3

Gabby | Animal Allies

Gabby is a Muted Calico Domestic Short Hair who is 2 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Gabby likes a peaceful environment and would thrive in a calm and quiet home. Once she gets to know you she loves to give hugs, but she is fearful of strangers, so be patient!

Lola | Animal Allies

Lola is a tan medium American Shelter Dog who is 9 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Lola can be a little shy at first, but with some time to warm up, she quickly becomes a friendly and playful pup. This smart girl knows the commands for sit and lie down, and loves chewing on squeaky toys.

Mercy | Animal Allies

Mercy is a black and white domestic short hair who is 3 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Once you take a look at this cutie, you will most certainly get lost in her stunning green eyes. She loves playing with lasers and will show you all of the affection in the world once she warms up to you.

Phantom |Contented Critters

Phantom is a male young adult Border Collie mix. He was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is a handsome guy who is so ready to have someone be his family.

