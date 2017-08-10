Forever Home 8/10

Roxie | Contented Critters

Meet Roxie. She is a female Am. Staff. She was rescued from the euthanasia list. She is the tiniest little girl, and solid as a brick. This little girl loves to play and be cuddled.

Kobe | Animal Allies

Kobe is a black and brown Rottweiler mix who is 3 years old . He came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for his new loving home! Kobe is a very shy but sweet and gentle guy who may take a while to be fully comfortable around you, but he loves getting his face massaged and going for walks outside.

Pip | Animal Allies

Pip is a calico Domestic Short Hair who is 3 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Pip would love a home with lots of windows to look out of and a good lap to sit on. She can get a little overwhelmed with a lot of commotion so she would do best in a quiet home with no other animals.

Curry | Animal Allies

Don't let the name fool you, Curry is sweet as a Georgia peach! This 3 month old Domestic Short Hair kitten had to come all the way from the highways and byways of Decatur, Georgia to Duluth, Minnesota to look for a loving family to call his own. Curry is a playful, cuddly kitten who adores spending time with people.

Find out more:

Animal Allies

Contented Critters