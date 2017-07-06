Forever Home 7/6

Oreo | Contented Critters

Oreo is a spunky young adult male Border Collie Mix. He was rescued off the euthanasia list. He likes everyone, he just needs work on his manners and some tiring rounds of exercise. He is a smart and handsome goofball.

Cooper | Animal Allies

Cooper is an orange tabby and white domestic short hair who is 1 and a half years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Cooper is a reserved boy who would love to find a home where he can lounge in the sun all day long.

Midnight | Animal Allies

Meet Midnight! This gorgeous black lab was found as a stray in Superior but is super friendly and playful! She loves toys and likes to fetch her stuffed animals and tennis ball. She is quite an energetic young dog and is estimated to be around a year old. She likes to jump up to say "hi" but is very smart and with just a little training is quick to pick up on commands.

Snickers | Animal Allies

Snickers is a seal point siamese who is 5 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home!