Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Forever Home 7/27

By 42 minutes ago

Phantom | Contented Critters

Phantom is a male young adult Border Collie mix. He was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is a handsome guy who is so ready to have someone be his family.

Gypsy | Animal Allies

Gypsy is a black and tan German Shepherd/Labrador mix who is 6 years and 9 months old. She came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for her new loving home! Gypsy can be a little shy at first but once she is comfortable, she'll rub on your legs like a cat and let you scratch her butt. Although she may act like a cat, Gypsy would prefer to be in a home without real cats.

Lola | Animal Allies

Lola is a tabby Domestic Short Hair who is 9 years old. She came to us and is now looking for her new loving home! Lola would love a quiet house with a nice window to take naps in the sun. She can be a little shy but will warm up if given some time to adjust.

Gabby | Animal Allies

Gabby is a Muted Calico Domestic Short Hair who is 2 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Gabby likes a peaceful environment and would thrive in a calm and quiet home. Once she gets to know you she loves to give hugs, but she is fearful of strangers, so be patient! 

Find out more:
Animal Allies
Contented Critters

Tags: 
Forever Home
Pet Adoption
Animal Allies
Contented Critters

Related Content

Forever Home 7/20

By cvavrina Jul 20, 2017

Oakley | Contented Critters

Oakley is a 7 year old male Lab mix. Oakley was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is affectionate, playful, and listens well. He would make a great addition to any family.

Chevelle | Animal Allies

Forever Home 7/13

By Jul 13, 2017

Archie | Contented Critters

Archie is a young adult male Pointer mix. Archie was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is a very spunky guy who loves to play fetch and is very affectionate when he gets to know you. Throwing the ball for Archie makes him want to know you in a hurry! He has been neutered, vet checked and vaccinated.

Rocko | Animal Allies

Forever Home 7/6

By Jul 6, 2017

Oreo | Contented Critters

Oreo is a spunky young adult male Border Collie Mix. He was rescued off the euthanasia list. He likes everyone, he just needs work on his manners and some tiring rounds of exercise. He is a smart and handsome goofball.

Cooper | Animal Allies