Forever Home 7/27

Phantom | Contented Critters

Phantom is a male young adult Border Collie mix. He was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is a handsome guy who is so ready to have someone be his family.

Gypsy | Animal Allies

Gypsy is a black and tan German Shepherd/Labrador mix who is 6 years and 9 months old. She came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for her new loving home! Gypsy can be a little shy at first but once she is comfortable, she'll rub on your legs like a cat and let you scratch her butt. Although she may act like a cat, Gypsy would prefer to be in a home without real cats.

Lola | Animal Allies

Lola is a tabby Domestic Short Hair who is 9 years old. She came to us and is now looking for her new loving home! Lola would love a quiet house with a nice window to take naps in the sun. She can be a little shy but will warm up if given some time to adjust.

Gabby | Animal Allies

Gabby is a Muted Calico Domestic Short Hair who is 2 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Gabby likes a peaceful environment and would thrive in a calm and quiet home. Once she gets to know you she loves to give hugs, but she is fearful of strangers, so be patient!

Find out more:

Animal Allies

Contented Critters