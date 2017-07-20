Forever Home 7/20

Oakley | Contented Critters

Oakley is a 7 year old male Lab mix. Oakley was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is affectionate, playful, and listens well. He would make a great addition to any family.

Chevelle | Animal Allies

Chevelle is a black and brown American Shelter Dog who is 3 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Chevelle is a calm, friendly girl who loves to play fetch and chew on bones and rope toys. This smart girl knows the commands for sit and lie down, and is ready to cuddle up with her new family!

Lucky | Animal Allies

Lucky is a tabby domestic short hair who is 5 years old. She came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for her new loving home! Lucky is a sweet, gentle girl who loves being pet. She would make a great companion for anyone looking for a laid back gal.

Wasabi | Animal Allies

Wasabi is a black and white domestic short hair who is 3 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Wasabi is a beautiful boy with striking gold eyes. He enjoys gentle head rubs and would love a calm home where he can sleep the day away.