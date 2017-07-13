Forever Home 7/13

Archie | Contented Critters

Archie is a young adult male Pointer mix. Archie was rescued off the euthanasia list. He is a very spunky guy who loves to play fetch and is very affectionate when he gets to know you. Throwing the ball for Archie makes him want to know you in a hurry! He has been neutered, vet checked and vaccinated.

Rocko | Animal Allies

Rocko is a black and white American Staffordshire Terrier who is 1 year old. He came to us as a stray and is now looking for his new loving home! This young guy if full of energy and loves playing fetch outside. Rocko is a strong and smart guy, looking for an equally strong owner that could help him in learning some basic obedience skills. Give this sweetie plenty of exercise and you'll have an awesome cuddle buddy at the end of a long day.

Twix | Animal Allies

Twix is a black Domestic Short Hair cat who is 1 year old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home!

Levi | Animal Allies

Levi is a white domestic medium hair who is 5 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Levi is a handsome boy with very unique markings. He absolutely adores his brother Buffy, so we are hoping to find a home that has enough love for the both of them!