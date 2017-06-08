Forever Home 6/8

Jackie | Contented Critters

Jackie is a 1 year old female Red Bone/ Coonhound mix. Jackie was rescued off a euthanasia list. She is a big girl with a great nose. She gets along with other dogs and has a lot of energy.

Bambino | Animal Allies

Bambino is a brindle American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is 1 year old. He came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for his new loving home! Bambino is a high-spirited boy whose tail is always wagging. He would love to find an active family who can keep up with his energy.

Harvey | Animal Allies

Harvey is a black Domestic Short Hair who is 5 years old . He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Harvey started life as the runt of the litter but has turned into a big beautiful boy. He will ask for attention politely and reward you with lots of purring. He would like a home without other pets so he can be the center of your attention.

Missy | Animal Allies

Missy is a calico Domestic Short Hair who is 9 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Missy loves chasing around laser pointers and basking in the sunlight. She loves getting attention but can be a little shy to new people.