Forever Home 6/28

Dashi | Animal Allies

Dashi is a two year old American Staffordshire Terrier who came to Animal Allies as a transfer from another rescue. He is a sweet boy who loves to spend time with people. Dashi is a special dog, not only because of his snuggly personality, but because he is blind. He doesn't let that slow him down, he loves to play especially with toys that make noise. Dashi is looking for a home as the only pet.

Pip | Animal Allies

Pip is a calico Domestic Short Hair who is 3 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Pip Would love a home with lots of windows to look out of and a good lap to sit in. She can get a little overwhelmed with a lot of commotion so she would do best in a quiet home with no other animals.

Artesian | Animal Allies

Artesian is a black and white domestic medium hair who is 5 years old. He came to us as a transfer from another shelter and is now looking for his new loving home! Artesian is a little snuggle bug who cannot get enough affection from his humans!