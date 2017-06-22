Forever Home 6/22

Related Program: 
Hulk | Animal Allies

Hulk is a Silver American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is 8 years old. He came to us as a stray from St. Louis County and is now looking for his new loving home! This sweet guy will love getting to know you with that big nose of his. He loves giving kisses and going for walks outside.

Penny | Animal Allies

Penny is a brown tabby and white who is 4 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Penny is a very energetic and lovable kitty cat. She will climb all over you for attention and will make it known to you when she wants more.

Max | Animal Allies

Max is a grey and white domestic short hair who is 2.5 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Max is a curious and friendly guy with an outgoing personality. Max loves to cuddle with his best buddy Oscar, so we are looking for a home that has enough love for the both of them!

Faulkner | Contented Critters

Faulkner is a middle aged (about 4 yrs old) adult Lab mix. He was rescued off a euthanasia list. He is a very good dog. Curious, playful, gets along with other dogs, walks very nice on a leash and listens well.

