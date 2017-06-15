Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Forever Home 6/15

By 7 minutes ago

Penny | Contented Critters

Penny is a 3 year old female Boxer Shepherd mix. She is a very smart girl. She gets along with other dogs and is one of staff favorites. She has a lot of playfulness and can't get enough attention. She is so ready for a family of her own. Gregory | Animal Allies Gregory is a tan and white large American Shelter Dog who is 1 year old. He came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for his new loving home! Gregory is an energetic boy with a lot of spirit. His tail is always wagging, and he is looking for a loving family to call his own.  Venus | Animal Allies Venus is a white, with some grey, Domestic Short Hair who is 8 years 1 month old. She came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for her own loving home! Venus is a friendly girl who would be a great, gentle companion. She has unique, beautiful eyes that reflect her sweet personality. Bitsy | Animal Allies Bitsy is a black domestic short hair who is 4 years and 10 months old. She came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for her new loving home! Bitsy may be cross-eyed, but we think it just adds to her adorable uniqueness! Bitsy is looking for a loving home where she can curl up all day long in the sunshine. Find out more:Animal AlliesContented Critters

Tags: 
Animal Allies
Contented Critters
Pet Adoption
Forever Home

Related Content

Forever Home 6/8

By Jun 8, 2017

Jackie | Contented Critters

Jackie is a 1 year old female Red Bone/ Coonhound mix. Jackie was rescued off a euthanasia list.  She is a big girl with a great nose. She gets along with other dogs and has a lot of energy.

Bambino | Animal Allies

Forever Home 6/1

By Jun 1, 2017

Cash | Contented CrittersCash is a 2 year old male Pointer/Am. Staff mix. Cash was rescued off a euthanasia list. He is a nice size dog about 55 lbs, friendly with people and gets along with other dogs. Rosy | Animal AlliesRosy is a black and white Shih Tzu mix who is 7 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Rosy is a sweet little girl who always seems to be smiling.

Forever Home 5/25

By May 25, 2017

Dajah | Animal Allies

Dajah is a seal point grey tabby Siamese mix who is 12 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! This shy guy needs patience and love as he takes a while to warm up. A calm environment with another mellow cat would be a great fit for Dajah!

Mickey | Animal Allies