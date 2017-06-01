Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Forever Home 6/1

By 1 hour ago

Cash | Contented CrittersCash is a 2 year old male Pointer/Am. Staff mix. Cash was rescued off a euthanasia list. He is a nice size dog about 55 lbs, friendly with people and gets along with other dogs. Rosy | Animal AlliesRosy is a black and white Shih Tzu mix who is 7 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Rosy is a sweet little girl who always seems to be smiling. Her bubbly personality will surely brighten up anyone's life!  Sly | Animal AlliesSly is a short-haired calico with mostly black fur who is 2 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Sly is a energetic gal who loves to play, particularly if there are strings involved! Sly is pretty-easy going and is reportedly happy to hang out with all kinds-other cats, dogs, kids, anyone really. Penny | Animal AlliesPenny is a brown tabby and white who is 4 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Penny is a very energetic and lovable kitty cat. She will climb all over you for attention and will make it known to you when she wants more. Find out more:Animal AlliesContented Critters

Related Content

Forever Home 5/25

By May 25, 2017

Dajah | Animal Allies

Dajah is a seal point grey tabby Siamese mix who is 12 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! This shy guy needs patience and love as he takes a while to warm up. A calm environment with another mellow cat would be a great fit for Dajah!

Mickey | Animal Allies

Forever Home 5/18

By May 18, 2017

Freckles | Contented Critters

Freckles is an adult female Aussie mix who was rescued off the euthanasia list in a Mpls shelter. She is friendly with people and gets along with other dogs, but she does like to be the boss. She has been vet checked, spayed and vaccinated.

Dory | Animal Allies

Forever Home 5/11

By May 11, 2017

Charolette | Contented Critters

Charolette. She is a 2 year old female Am Staff. Charolette has a lot of personality. She is very friendly with people, does not care for other dogs. She is a very happy and playful girl just waiting for a family (or person) to call her own.

Morris | Animal Allies