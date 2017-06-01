Forever Home 6/1

Contented CrittersCash is a 2 year old male Pointer/Am. Staff mix. Cash was rescued off a euthanasia list. He is a nice size dog about 55 lbs, friendly with people and gets along with other dogs. Rosy | Animal AlliesRosy is a black and white Shih Tzu mix who is 7 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Rosy is a sweet little girl who always seems to be smiling. Her bubbly personality will surely brighten up anyone's life! Sly | Animal AlliesSly is a short-haired calico with mostly black fur who is 2 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Sly is a energetic gal who loves to play, particularly if there are strings involved! Sly is pretty-easy going and is reportedly happy to hang out with all kinds-other cats, dogs, kids, anyone really. Penny | Animal AlliesPenny is a brown tabby and white who is 4 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Penny is a very energetic and lovable kitty cat. She will climb all over you for attention and will make it known to you when she wants more. Find out more:Animal AlliesContented Critters