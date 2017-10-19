Koda

Koda is a black and white mixed breed who is 14 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Koda is a very mild mannered and easy going dog who loves everybody. He enjoys car rides, kids, strangers, and other dogs. He is an overall very happy dog who is photogenic and just wants to receive attention in the form of cuddle and pets.

He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.

Dust Bunny

Dust Bunny is a Grey Domestic Short hair who is 6 years old. He came to us as a transfer from a differentshelter and is now looking for his new loving home! Dust Bunny is tame and reserved. He will spend his days lounging around in his own world. He enjoys the company and affection of those he knows and has warmed up to, so give him time to be your best friend and he will be a lifelong companion. He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption

Dub

Dub is a 4 year old male Blue Heeler who was surrendered when his owner could no longer keep him. He's friendly and listens well - if you're a Heeler person, Dub could be the dog for you!

Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy is a gorgeous muted tortoiseshell short hair cat who is about 9 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new forever home! Miss Piggy is a bit shy but once she warms up to you she is very friendly. She is reported to be litter box trained, likes to be around people, and likes to play with catnip and lattice balls! Miss Piggy is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.