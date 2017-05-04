Forever Home 5/3

Yesha | Animal Allies

Yesha is a white and grey tabby Domestic Short Hair who is 2 years old. He came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for his new loving home! Yesha can be a little shy at times and will probably do best in a quiet home without young children.

Jimmy

Jimmy is a brown tabby and white Domestic Short Hair who is 5 years old. He came to us as a stray from the city of Duluth and is now looking for his new loving home! This sweet big boy loves affection and will happily wake up from a nap to get some pets.

Jessie

Jessie is a three year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix who came to Animal Allies from Duluth. She is a sweet girl who is full of happy wiggles! Jessie is a pretty independent dog who loves to explore her surroundings. Jessie would love an owner who could teach her all about how much fun toys can be and take her for relaxing walks before cuddling up together. She prefers it best when she approaches you for pets and cuddles.

