Forever Home 5/25

Dajah is a seal point grey tabby Siamese mix who is 12 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! This shy guy needs patience and love as he takes a while to warm up. A calm environment with another mellow cat would be a great fit for Dajah!

Mickey is a brown and white Labrador mix who is three years old. He came to us as a stray and is now looking for his new loving home! Mickey is a bouncy and energetic dog who enjoys playing, and lounging around with a good rawhide or chew toy. This handsome boy is eager to find a family who will take him on lots of walks and provide loads of playtime!

Margaret is a black and white domestic short hair who is 3 and a half years old. She came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for her new loving home! Margaret's beautiful green eyes will immediately captivate you, as will her sweet, gentle personality. She would love to find a home where she can curl up all day and take long cat naps.

Cookie is a 2 year old male Border Collie mix. He was rescued off a euthanasia list. Cookie is true to his breed, very intelligent and very busy. He has a lot of energy and luckily he gets along with other dogs, so he is busy playing. He is ready for an active family that can keep him challenged.

