Northland Morning

Forever Home 5/18

By 35 minutes ago

Freckles | Contented Critters

Freckles is an adult female Aussie mix who was rescued off the euthanasia list in a Mpls shelter. She is friendly with people and gets along with other dogs, but she does like to be the boss. She has been vet checked, spayed and vaccinated.

Dory | Animal Allies

Dory is a tan and white boxer mix who is around 4 years old . She came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for her new loving home! Dory is bouncy, playful, and full of energy! She loves to run and jump and play chase with her friends. She has an adorable smile, and cute bent tail! She is full of life, and she would love for you to come in and play with her!

Niagra | Animal Allies

Niagra is a long-haired orange and white cat who is 7 years old. He came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for his new loving home! Niagra is an affectionate guy who's main interest in life is a good cuddle buddy. He is a very social kitty and is always keeping on top of whatever's happening around him!

Tuna | Animal Allies

Tuna is a buff tiger domestic short-haired cat who is two and a half year old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Tuna is a gentle yet energetic lady who likes her independence. She can be shy with new people, but once she warms up, she will be your new best playmate.

