Forever Home 5/11

Charolette | Contented Critters

Charolette. She is a 2 year old female Am Staff. Charolette has a lot of personality. She is very friendly with people, does not care for other dogs. She is a very happy and playful girl just waiting for a family (or person) to call her own.

Morris | Animal Allies

Morris is a tri-color Border Collie/Lab Retriever who is 2 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Meet mellow man Morris! Morris is a pretty chill dog who knows his commands well. He loves his rubber duck and playing with his ball. He is an ultimate snuggler. He appreciates eating alone and will do best in a home with humans who are 10 years of age and older and with no cats in the home.

Allison | Animal Allies

Allison is a gorgeous black brown domestic long hair cat who is nine years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Allison is a gentle cat who knows to go to people for attention. She has lived with other cats and dogs before and done well.

Bob | Animal Allies

Bob is a brown tabby and white Domestic short Hair who is 5 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Bob loves to get attention and snuggles but would probably do best in a home with older children who know how to properly handle an animal. He is also reported to get along with other cats and dogs, and loves playing with bells and cat wands.

