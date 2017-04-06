Forever Home 4/6

Cookie | Animal Allies

Cookie is a black American Staffordshire Terrier/Labrador mix who is 2 years old. He came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for his new loving home! Cookie is a spunky young dog with boat loads of energy. He loves to run around although toys are not necessarily his thing.

Daisy | Animal Allies

Daisy is a muted calico domestic short hair cat who is twelve years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Daisy grew up in a quiet household as the only cat, and is hoping to find a new home that is similar. She is very sweet once she gets to know you, but is shy with strangers and other animals. This gentle girl is just waiting to blossom at your house.

(Maui found his forever home since the show aired this morning! So let's meet Marley!)

Marley | Animal Allies

Marley is a 7 year old domestic longhair cat. He's gray and white - and a big boy at about 16 pounds. You can read more about Marley here.