Northland Morning

Forever Home 4/6

4/6

Cookie | Animal Allies

Cookie is a black American Staffordshire Terrier/Labrador mix who is 2 years old. He came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for his new loving home! Cookie is a spunky young dog with boat loads of energy. He loves to run around although toys are not necessarily his thing.

Daisy | Animal Allies

Daisy is a muted calico domestic short hair cat who is twelve years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Daisy grew up in a quiet household as the only cat, and is hoping to find a new home that is similar. She is very sweet once she gets to know you, but is shy with strangers and other animals. This gentle girl is just waiting to blossom at your house.

(Maui found his forever home since the show aired this morning!  So let's meet Marley!)

Marley | Animal Allies

Marley is a 7 year old domestic longhair cat.  He's gray and white - and a big boy at about 16 pounds.  You can read more about Marley here.

Animal Allies
Contented Critters
Pet Adoption
Forever Home

Forever Home 3/30

Mar 30, 2017

Aurora | Contented Critters

Aurora is a female Am. Staff. She is 5 years old and has been with us since 2-9-16. This is one of the happiest, friendliest, easy going girls at our shelter. Her problem is she is selective of which dogs she gets along with. So a home with no other dogs is recommended.

Buddy | Animal Allies

Forever Home 3/23

Mar 23, 2017

Moose | Animal Allies

Moose is an orange and white Domestic Longhair who is 6 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Moose and Blackie are a solid pair. Where they go one, they go all. Moose is a timid, gentle fellow who desires a low key place to call home. 

Lily | Animal Allies

Forever Home 3/15

Mar 16, 2017

Toby | Contented Critters

Toby is a Tricolored male hound mix. He is about 2 1/2 years old. Toby is a friendly guy with a lot of playful energy. He is happy and healthy and ready for a home to call his own.

Freddy | Animal Allies