Forever Home 4/26

By 47 minutes ago

Nala | Contented Critters

Nala is a 7 yr old female Lab/Heeler mix. When she came she was so shy around people. Well she has been with us since January and she has really come out of her shell. She is a laid back, affectionate, treat loving pooch. 

Xeno | Animal Allies

Xeno is a black and white domestic short hair who is 1 year and 6 months old. He came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for his new loving home! Xeno is a curious cat who loves to explore the world around him. He is always looking for an adventure! He is also a lover boy and loves attention when you approach him. He is not a fan of other cats, so a home where he is the only feline would be best for him.

Gemma | Animal Allies

Gemma is a short-haired black and white cat. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Gemma is a playful and energetic cat that's looking for a home to stretch out her paws in. She loves to take jaunts around in the great outdoors, especially when it's all warm and sunny. She can be easily overstimulated and is looking for a home without young kids or other animals.

Luna | Animal Allies

Luna is a beautiful black and tan German Shepherd/Husky mix puppy who is eleven months old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for a loving home to call her own. Luna is a smart, cuddly girl who loves spending time with people. She would do best as the only do the in home.

