Forever Home 4/20

Daisy | Animal Allies

Daisy is a beautiful white Dogo Argentino/American Bulldog mix who came to Animal Allies as a transfer from another shelter. She is a big, happy girl who loves to be petted as she wiggles excitedly around you. Daisy is deaf, so she will need an adopter who is willing to teach her hand signals and understand that she will need to be either fenced in or on leash outside at all times. She loves to run and play with great enthusiasm that will keep you laughing for hours.

Butterball | Animal Allies

Butterball is a orange and white domestic longhair who is 4 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Butterball is pretty attached to his friend Taz, and they are looking to find a home together. Out of the pair, Butterball is the less outgoing of the two. But don't let this fool you- he is just as much of a sweetheart as his buddy Taz! He likes to lazily play with string toys, and is a sucker for a good brushing.

Abarta | Animal Allies

Abarta is a female domestic shorthair and is looking for a barn home! Animal Allies is seeking adopters who have a warm and safe barn, shed, or other outdoor housing that can provide cats in this program with a chance at life.

