Forever Home 4/13

Smokey | Contented Critters

Smokey is a 2 year old male Rott mix. He really is a great boy who has learned so much since coming to us. He is a big boy who likes everyone and gets along well with other dogs. His big issue was wanting attention to much and with his size it was overwhelming. He has gotten so much better. He really wants a home of his own.

Stonewall | Animal Allies

Stonewall is a brown American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is 1 year old. He came to us as a stray from St. Louis County and is now looking for his new loving home! Stonewall is a playful and energetic pup. He's very affectionate, but sometimes can't stop playing long enough to get it! He already knows the command for sit and is very eager to learn as long as treats are involved!

Sunny | Animal Allies

Sunny is an orange Domestic Short Hair who is 9 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Sunny is a laid back fellow who is reported to do well with cats, dogs, and kids. He enjoys people, good (cat) food, and free entertainment with his laser toy.

Simba | Animal Allies

Simba is a light tabby domestic short-hair who is one and a half years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Simba is an affectionate guy who loves to find a good corner to curl up in. He can be a little lazy sometimes, and prefers that you come to him for attention! He and Hero are best friends, and are hoping to find a nice place to settle into together.