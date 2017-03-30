Forever Home 3/30

By 1 hour ago

Aurora | Contented Critters

Aurora is a female Am. Staff. She is 5 years old and has been with us since 2-9-16. This is one of the happiest, friendliest, easy going girls at our shelter. Her problem is she is selective of which dogs she gets along with. So a home with no other dogs is recommended.

Buddy | Animal Allies

Buddy is an 8 year old male miniature Schnauzer. He is ready for a loving new forever home.

Andy | Animal Allies

Andy is a cream and white domestic short hair who is 10 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Andy is a very curious cat who loves to roam about the place and explore his surroundings! When he comes back to visit you from his escapades, he loves a scratch right behind the ears. He is joined by Snowball, his partner in crime. They are inseparable, and need to be adopted together so they can continue their adventures! 

Stratton | Animal Allies

Stratton is an orange and white tabby domestic short hair who is 2 years old. He came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for his new loving home! This young guy has a friendly and outgoing personality. You will quickly become his friend if you supply lots of loving head scratches, as well as toy mice for him to play with. 

Find out more here:

Animal Allies
Contented Critters

Animal Allies
Forever Home
Pet Adoption
Contented Critters

