Forever Home 3/30

Aurora | Contented Critters

Aurora is a female Am. Staff. She is 5 years old and has been with us since 2-9-16. This is one of the happiest, friendliest, easy going girls at our shelter. Her problem is she is selective of which dogs she gets along with. So a home with no other dogs is recommended.

Buddy | Animal Allies

Buddy is an 8 year old male miniature Schnauzer. He is ready for a loving new forever home.

Andy | Animal Allies

Andy is a cream and white domestic short hair who is 10 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Andy is a very curious cat who loves to roam about the place and explore his surroundings! When he comes back to visit you from his escapades, he loves a scratch right behind the ears. He is joined by Snowball, his partner in crime. They are inseparable, and need to be adopted together so they can continue their adventures!

Stratton | Animal Allies

Stratton is an orange and white tabby domestic short hair who is 2 years old. He came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for his new loving home! This young guy has a friendly and outgoing personality. You will quickly become his friend if you supply lots of loving head scratches, as well as toy mice for him to play with.

