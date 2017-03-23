Forever Home 3/23

Moose | Animal Allies

Moose is an orange and white Domestic Longhair who is 6 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Moose and Blackie are a solid pair. Where they go one, they go all. Moose is a timid, gentle fellow who desires a low key place to call home.

Lily | Animal Allies

Lily is a white and brown Domestic Longhair who is 8 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Lily is looking for a special home that understands her unique quirks. Lily appreciates getting attention on her own terms; she does best when she is in a quiet and relaxed environment where she will not be forcibly approached or handled by people.

Cottonball | Animal Allies

Cottonball is a white colored Maltese mixed breed canine who is 2 years old. She came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for her new loving home! If you are looking for a companion that loves lounging in your lap, enjoys quiet afternoons napping in the sun, and likes to cuddle endlessly, then meet Cottonball!

Poseidon | Contented Critters

Poseidon is a 4 year old Doxie/Chihuahua mix. He is a goofy looking guy with two really big ears and one that stands up. He is affectionate and playful and housebroken, his issue that needs work is he is very head shy. He is nervous around children so at this point we would recommend a home with no children.

